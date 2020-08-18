Wrestlers React To Shawn Michaels ‘Selling’ Randy Orton’s Punt Kick

Shawn Michaels took a punt kick from Randy Orton at the end of this week’s WWE RAW but there were some people questioning why Michaels did not sell the move more than he did. Former WWE stars Bully Ray and Lio Rush commented on the spot:

An RKO and a punt to the head from Randy FUCKING Orton and Shawn is on his feet??????????????????#WWERaw@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 18, 2020

2008 Shawn would have sold this punt until next month.. https://t.co/r34aZe4xd3 — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) August 18, 2020

Fans were also questioning the lack of selling:

Is it me or did Shawn not sell the severity of that punt as well as he could have? #WWERAW — ❌CULT OF PERSONALI-FIEND❌ (@JsmallSAINTS) August 18, 2020

Shawn Michaels hella no sold that punt. Egotistical HBK at its best because Randy buried their favorite NXT jobber on Twitter. That had HHH written all over it. FUCK NXT & FUCK DX. #YupISaidIt #wweraw — Casual Que (@casual_que) August 18, 2020

They really brought Shawn Michaels in to no sell Randy Orton's punt. Classic HBK — Stink (@TheIconStinky) August 18, 2020

This week's #WWERaw ended with Randy Orton hitting Shawn Michaels with an RKO and The Punt. Drew McIntyre with the save, beat up Randy a bit and Randy came back with a RKO to Drew so Orton stands tall. It was okay, but I liked their segment better last week. #WWERaw — John Canton (@johnreport) August 18, 2020