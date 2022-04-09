Wrestlers React To Tony Khan’s Tweet About “Anti-AEW” Comments On Social Media

As previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted about an independent study that claimed much of the “anti-AEW online community” aren’t real individuals.

Several wrestlers reacted to the tweet:

Becky Lynch: “An independent study confirmed that much of the staunch anti – Becky in arena booers aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of A.I. – an army of bots! Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a ‘wildly’ expensive thing?”

Adam Scherr: “An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch antiCYN online community arent real individuals its a staff running thousands of accounts an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely these arent real people. Whod pay for such a wildly expensive thing? #whatamark”

Joey Janela: “IT’S ME TONY, IT WAS ME ALL ALONG!”

Danhausen: “Do you want the bots cursed Tony?”

Evil Uno: “An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-Evil Uno online community aren’t real, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people.”