Wrestlers Reportedly Involved In Physical Altercation At Impact Taping

Michael Elgin and Sami Callihan were reportedly involved in a physical altercation backstage at the recent Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Nashville. Elgin and Callihan were reportedly setting up a match that also involved Ken Shamrock when the incident occurred, according to Fightful Select. The two reportedly disagreed on how the match should start, and the disagreement escalated to where the two ended up fighting. Impact Co-Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore reportedly stepped in and broke the fight up.

As noted earlier, Elgin is no longer with Impact due to allegations from the “#SpeakingOut” movement.