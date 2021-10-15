Wrestlers Who Have Stayed at the Top for the Longest Periods

In the wrestling industry, some wrestlers have stayed at the top for the longest time. These individuals have reigned as WWE champions for the longest time in the company’s fifty-plus year existence.

There are two belts of equal significance, the WWE Championship, and the World Heavyweight Championship.

Bruno Sammartino

Duration – 11+ years

In the early stages of the WWE, Bruno Sammartino was a prominent figure. His initial rule as King of the United Kingdom commenced in 1963 and continued until 1971. He reclaimed the championship in 1973 and maintained it till 1977.

And he lost the belt, he remained the industry’s biggest draw. He opened the 1980 Shea Stadium performance with a Steel Cage Match versus Larry Zbyszko. In the 1980s, he worked as a WWE commentator. He was voted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, despite being a vocal opponent of the WWE for many years.

Hulk Hogan

Duration – 6 years

Hulk's six championship reigns are hardly enough to keep him in the second spot. Hulk's initial reign as champion was his biggest. He defeated the Iron Sheik in 1984 and retained the championship until 1988. Over his stay in the WCW, he held the title of champion for almost three fiscal years.

Bob Backlund

Duration – 6 years

Bob Backlund defeated Billy Graham in 1978 and retained the championship until 1983 before he was defeated by The Iron Sheik. Over ten years later, at Survivor Series ’94, he regained the championship from Bret Hart, only to lose it a few nights later in a couple of moments to Diesel.

John Cena

Duration – 3+ Years

JBL defeated John Cena to win his 1st WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21. When Edge handed in his cash in the bank shot, he lost the WWE championship for several weeks, but he reclaimed it in a few weeks. He lost the championship to Rob Van Dam at the ECW One Night Stand in 2006 but regained it from Edge at Unforgiven.

His championship title rule lasted more than a year and halted when he had to vacate the crown due to injuries. He received the Prestigious Heavyweight Championship at Survivor Series 2008 by defeating Chris Jericho, but Over the next several years, John had multiple runs with the WWE and the World Heavyweight Title.