Wrestling Entertainment Series Officially Cancels Debut Show

Wrestling Entertainment Series announced the following on social media outlets:

“Dear fans and followers, Unfortunately we will have to cancel the event scheduled for this Saturday at the Motorpoint arena in Nottingham England. We are deeply disappointed in the news that we have to share but with so many talent not showing up, we will have no choice then to cancel the event.

Our team worked so hard on this event day in and day out for the fans to come with a different wrestling event and believe that we still will be able to show that in the near future.

We do want to say that all our talent that was scheduled have been paid in full and that Lina Fanene was paid her deposit as well while she changed her mind and did not want to show up and wrestle anymore.

For now we will have to apologize for this, but we promise that it will not end here. See you soon!”

As PWMania.com previously reported, prior to the show’s cancellation, Adam Cailler of the United Kingdom’s Daily Star noted the following:

“Just been told that this re-arranged show, which still has people advertised on the poster who aren’t coming, and is being held at the 10,000 seater Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham has sold *drum roll*…

LESS THAN 350 tickets.”