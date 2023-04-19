Wrestling Free Agent Says He Hopes To Speak With AEW President Tony Khan “Soon”

Kota Ibushi left NJPW in early 2023 and is still a free agent. While speaking with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi stated that he has been in contact with Kenny Omega and hopes to contact AEW President Tony Khan.

He said, “Kenny and I have been talking about things other than games recently.” For example, how are your knees? Is your shoulder all right? I also hope to speak with Tony soon.”

Ibushi also hinted at being a part of AEW All In at London’s Wembley Stadium:

“ALL IN is taking place in Wembley Stadium come August right? Perhaps if I could face Chris Jericho or Hangman Page in a singles match or with the Golden Elite.”