Wrestling Industry React To Bobby Lashley’s WWE Title Win

Several stars in the wrestling industry reacted to Bobby Lashley becoming the WWE Champion on this week’s episode of RAW:
🗣🗣🗣 Congrats BIG MAN! https://t.co/fPtx3FNyQP pic.twitter.com/FUfXJuAbd1
— Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) March 2, 2021
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 2, 2021
The Almighty! @fightbobby you did it! #RAW pic.twitter.com/vhV7m8XW0c
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) March 2, 2021
Congratulations, Bobby Lashley! Wow…#BobbyLashley #BlackHistory #WWE #WWEChampion
— Stevie Ray (@RealStevieRay) March 2, 2021
I’m so incredibly happy for a man I’ve called friend for over 15 years. Congrats @fightbobby! You damn sure earned this!!
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 2, 2021
Nobody tries to put you right THROUGH the ring quite like Bobby Lashley.
Congrats, @fightbobby!
Now, get a cat already and you’ll be on the absolute top of the world.
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 2, 2021
Known @fightbobby a long time. Could not be happier for him. pic.twitter.com/DaT73jYyK1
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 2, 2021
So amazing! Seriously happy for you @fightbobby & so damn proud! #MickieBobby 4 life! 🙌🙌🙌
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) March 2, 2021
Congratulations to @fightbobby! Hard work pays off! Kudos to @mikethemiz on making multiple defenses too! #WWERaw
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 2, 2021