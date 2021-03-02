Wrestling Industry React To Bobby Lashley’s WWE Title Win

Several stars in the wrestling industry reacted to Bobby Lashley becoming the WWE Champion on this week’s episode of RAW:

I’m so incredibly happy for a man I’ve called friend for over 15 years. Congrats @fightbobby ! You damn sure earned this!!

Nobody tries to put you right THROUGH the ring quite like Bobby Lashley.

Congrats, @fightbobby!

Now, get a cat already and you’ll be on the absolute top of the world.

— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 2, 2021