Wrestling Industry Reacts To U.S. Capitol Lockdown

Numerous people in the wrestling industry have commented on today’s lockdown which was caused by supporters of United States President Donald Trump breaching the U.S. Capitol building. Here is the Twitter summary of what happened:

“A mob of Trump supporters entered the Capitol building and engaged with riot police as Congress held a joint session to count the Electoral College votes which would clear the path to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration later this month. One person was shot while five others were taken to the hospital, according to NBC News. The Senate recessed its Electoral College debate after the mob forced a lockdown and Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the building.”

This is fucking insane. These are not protestors. Quit calling this a protest! #TrumpCoup pic.twitter.com/Ub3sjcGWGV — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 6, 2021

A black or brown person tries to do the same thing and those steps would be red. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 6, 2021

That’s not a protest. It’s an attack. #TraitorsSupportTraitorTrump — Vice President Drax (@DaveBautista) January 6, 2021

So what would these folks be called that are doing this Bullshit at the Capitol ? THUGS?

CRIMINALS?

Animals?

TERRORIST?

VERY FINE PEOPLE?

PATRIOTS?

ANTIFA? Asking for my Black Friends🤔🤔

And for my white,Asian,Mexican and every other race of AMERICAN friends TOO🤔 pic.twitter.com/dWzeZrnrIz — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 6, 2021

This 👏 Is 👏 Treason 👏

This 👏 Is 👏 Terrorism 👏

This 👏 Is 👏 Embarrassing 👏

As a country. As a nation. As a Democracy. As an American

This 👏 Is 👏 Shameful 👏 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 6, 2021

If you support this madness, block me now. And I just hope we never come face to face. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) January 6, 2021

Every piece of shit @GOP Republican that humored this lunatic's lies & crimes & every gullible idiot that voted for him is responsible for everybody that gets killed today in DC and the "shithole country" that he's turned us into. Fuck you all. We're the shame of the world. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) January 6, 2021

They literally tear gassed peaceful #BLM protestors so Donald Trump could hold a bible upside down. There are two justice systems. https://t.co/6giBoyhuao — Mike (@RealMikeBennett) January 6, 2021

A very sad day in our great country‘s history. We are better than this. My prayers go out to the entire nation. I hope we can all learn & grow from all of this TOGETHER.🇺🇸❤️🦅☮️ — Aron (@AronsThoughts) January 6, 2021