Wrestling Legend Apologizes For Joke Claiming He Was Robbed

Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) was not assaulted and robbed today.

Dutch took to Twitter earlier today to complain about being attacked in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Walking down the street in Nashville today thinking about what a great country the USA is. I thought how lucky I am. Then somebody threw a rock, hit me in the head and I got robbed. Now I’m at the ER with a concussion. Where’s @JamesStormBrand when I need him?,” he wrote.

Fans and colleagues expressed their concern and best wishes in response to the tweet. However, Mantell returned to Twitter several hours later and had to clarify that the first tweet was a joke.

“I made a tweet earlier that said I got robbed on the streets in Nashville and went to the ER. It was a JOKE. I apologize for those that took it as legit. I appreciate all the msgs asking if I’m OK. I am. Humbled by the concern guys,” he later wrote.

Dutch still hosts his “Story Time with Dutch Mantell” show on YouTube. Below are his complete tweets:

