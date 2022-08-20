Wrestling Legend Bobby Fulton Hospitalized

Dillion Fulton, the son of Bobby Fulton, tweeted that his father was hospitalized.

The statement claims that the legendary professional wrestler was taken to the hospital with sepsis and double pneumonia:

“Came back home to NC for the weekend with dad, an hour out had to rush him to the hospital. They’ve pronounced that dad is sepsis and has double pneumonia! Please keep him in your prayers thanks! -Dillon”

Fulton has worked for a number of promotions, including Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Stampede Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, Mid-South, and All Japan Pro Wrestling. Fulton and Tommy Rogers were members of The Fantastics, where they engaged in notable conflicts with The Midnight Express and The Sheepherders.

Due to his ongoing battle with throat cancer, Fulton had previously declared his retirement from the professional wrestling industry.

Our thoughts are with the Fulton family.