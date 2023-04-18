Wrestling Legend Confirms Tony Khan Has Anger Towards WWE

Tony Khan has anger towards WWE.

Konnan knows this.

The Mexican pro wrestling legend and the man who inducted Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame recently spoke on his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast about Tony Khan having anger towards WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how Khan’s anger towards WWE is extreme, especially after FTR dropped the AAA tag team titles to Dragon Lee, who immediately relinquished the title to sign with WWE: “I can confirm to you 100 percent [Tony Khan’s anger at WWE] is real and he was really pissed off when Dragon Lee beat FTR.”

On Khan’s reaction to him inducting Rey Mysterio in the WWE Hall of Fame: “He has Pentagon and Fenix and Taya [Valkyrie] and he’s got people under contract that we use, that literally started in AAA. I get along with Tony but I did tell him that I’m gonna [induct Rey Mysterio in the Hall of Fame] and he said, ‘Yeah, very good, very logical,’ because he knows we’re boys.”

