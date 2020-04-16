Wrestling Legend Defends WWE’s Decision To Release Talents

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer published a YouTube video and discussed the WWE talent releases from Wednesday. Dreamer noted that there is life after WWE and his heart goes out to the released talents due to there being uncertainty at this time.

Dreamer brought up how WWE shouldn’t be blamed for the releases:

“You can’t hate the WWE. You can’t hate Vince McMahon. That is business and it’s big business.”

“Think of the financial hit WWE took with the loss of Wrestlemania.”

“This is all coming down to money and it sucks… but it’s a business and nobody is guaranteed a job forever.”