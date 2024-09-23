Wrestling Legend Dustin Rhodes Launches His Own Promotion, Reveals Debut Show

Dustin Rhodes has his own promotion.

The pro wrestling legend announced the launch of his own pro wrestling promotion, Rhodes Wrestling Association, this weekend.

“FINALLY!!! Rhodes Wrestling is LAUNCHING,” he wrote via X on Sunday. “Stay tuned in the coming weeks for all info.”

He also announced details for the debut event for the new upstart promotion.

“Soon, November 21st Thursday at 6pm central, RWA’s Bullpen in Leander Texas. Lets make the first one special! I will be doing a VIP Meet and greet at 5pm central.”

Follow Dustin Rhodes’ new promotion on X by adding @RhodesWrestling.