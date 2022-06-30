Wrestling Legend Reveals John Cena Asked to Use His Finisher

“The Innovator of Violence” Tommy Dreamer revealed John Cena asked him if it was okay to use his finisher when Cena first started getting pushed in WWE on this week’s Busted Open Radio.

“I was blessed to work with John. It kind of was my deal when I worked with WWE. I worked with everyone when they first started on the road. John was always a professional,” Dreamer said.

“I’ll tell you what stood out because this business is all about respect. It really is. Early on when they (WWE) first wanted to push John, he came to me and said, ‘They suggested in the meeting to use your finish as my finish. I wanted to come to you. If you don’t want me to do it, I won’t do it.’ I was like, ‘I appreciate you so much for coming to me. I’m not winning with it and obviously they want you to do it, so run with it.’ Just to come to another person and say that, was super cool because he cared when he didn’t have to care.”

You can check out the podcast below:



