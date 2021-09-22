Wrestling Legends Being Cast For Season 2 Of Young Rock On NBC

The second season of NBC’s “Young Rock” series starring former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is scheduled to begin filming next month in Australia. “Young Rock” season two production is expected to run through January 2022. The second season will consist of 10 episodes, but there’s no word on when it will premiere.

Casting for “Young Rock” season two is currently underway and PWInsider reports that they are looking for actors to portray theh following wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers from the 1980s:

* Jerry Lawler, Tommy Rich and a young Bam Bam Bigelow for an episode set in 80s Memphis Wrestling

* 1980s WWE personalities Gene Okerlund, Mr. Fuji, Freddie Blassie and Big John Studd, among others

* Haystacks Calhoun

* The Great Kabuki

Producers are also seeking to re-cast several wrestlers from season one, including Roddy Piper. Wrestlers regularly portrayed in the first season were Andre the Giant, The Iron Sheik, Randy Savage, Junkyard Dog, Afa, Sika, and Rock’s father, Rocky Johnson.