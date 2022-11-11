Wrestling Open Episode 45 Results (11/10/22)

Episode 45 of the popular Wrestling Open series, which can be viewed exclusively on IWTV, streamed live on November 10th.
AEW star Wheeler Yuta vs Dustin Waller was the featured bout for this edition of Wrestling Open.
In addition, B3CCA, Allie Katch, Marcus Mathers and Kylon King were among some of the other talents on the show.
Here are the full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights of Wresting Open Ep 45:
- Brad Hollister, Jay Lyon, Ringleader Midas and Steven Stetson def. Ichiban, Austin Luke, Marcus Mathers and Kylon King
- The Church of Greatness (Brother Greatness and Anastasia Morningstar) def. Baliyan Akki and Mei Suruga
- Davienne def. Clara Carreras
- Aaron Rourke def. Allie Katch
- Paris Van Dale def. Kennedi Copeland
- Hispanic Mechanics def. Bobby Orlando and Love Doug
- Layla Luciano def. Tiara James
- B3CCA def. Elle Valentine
- B3CCA def. Little Mean Kathleen
- Wheeler YUTA def. Dustin Waller
.@b3cca4ever throwing LMK around in a chokehold! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/gsOFE5bd1M
— Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) November 11, 2022
ROYAL 👑 DOLPHIN 🐬 PRESS
Stream the @WrestlingOpen Episode 45 event replay on @indiewrestling featuring @gatohmove's @Mei_gtmv & @baliyanxakki vs. #ChurchOfGreatness' @AnaMorningstarr & @bgreatness2012!#WrestlingOpen | https://t.co/Fgyjtmvsp9 pic.twitter.com/DlajXruD1a
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) November 11, 2022
.@PerfectAaron1 counters a piledriver and hits a superkick! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/G8P3tHtwmR
— Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) November 11, 2022
German from @LittleKylon followed by a Chasing the Dragon from him & @AustinLukeW ! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/FF9DPU4rCR
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) November 11, 2022
Cannonball from @AllieKATCH ! #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/q27JF9yPHF
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) November 11, 2022
Cutest springboard arm drag in wrestling @Mei_gtmv #WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/OO4pgfhklz
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) November 11, 2022