Wrestling Open Episode 45 Results (11/10/22)

Episode 45 of the popular Wrestling Open series, which can be viewed exclusively on IWTV, streamed live on November 10th.

AEW star Wheeler Yuta vs Dustin Waller was the featured bout for this edition of Wrestling Open.

In addition, B3CCA, Allie Katch, Marcus Mathers and Kylon King were among some of the other talents on the show.

Here are the full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights of Wresting Open Ep 45:

  • Brad Hollister, Jay Lyon, Ringleader Midas and Steven Stetson def. Ichiban, Austin Luke, Marcus Mathers and Kylon King
  • The Church of Greatness (Brother Greatness and Anastasia Morningstar) def. Baliyan Akki and Mei Suruga
  • Davienne def. Clara Carreras
  • Aaron Rourke def. Allie Katch
  • Paris Van Dale def. Kennedi Copeland
  • Hispanic Mechanics def. Bobby Orlando and Love Doug
  • Layla Luciano def. Tiara James
  • B3CCA def. Elle Valentine
  • B3CCA def. Little Mean Kathleen
  • Wheeler YUTA def. Dustin Waller

