Wrestling Personalities Comment On 15th Anniversary Of Eddie Guerrero’s Death

November 13th, 2020 is the 15th anniversary of Eddie Guerrero’s death. Wrestling personalities and family members paid tribute to him:

On this day God asked for you to come home! You are missed, loved, and never forgotten. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SHoMnJDviU — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) November 13, 2020

Your legacy is not wrestling to me. It’s who you taught me to be. How you loved us. How you had passion in everything you did. How humble, goofy and kind you were. You are so much more than wrestling. Thank you for being my father, my friend, my teacher, my example. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/b8ew5KJkGs — Shaul Guerrero (@Guerrero_Shaul) November 13, 2020