Wrestling Personalities React To Donald Trump Having Covid-19

Early Friday morning, U.S. President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump announced that himself along with First Lady Melania tested positive for Covid-19.

Several wrestling personalities have reacted to the news:

So I wake up and find out the world will be quieter, prettier, and less aggravating for a couple of weeks. Let's do all we can to make this permanent and give 2020 a much better end than it's beginning. And hide the bleach just in case.#KarmaIsWonderful — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 2, 2020

@ValVenisEnt: Fuck off with the "Trump should have wore a mask." MASKS DONT WORK!!!!! EVERYONE HAS BEEN WEARING MASKS AND YET PEOPLE STILL GET COVID. ITS A VIRUS. AINT NO MASK GONNA STOP ITS SPREAD!!!! — Val Venis #DigiByte🍁🐐 (@ValVenisEnt) October 2, 2020

how you test positive with a hoax? pic.twitter.com/zEjM8haEtM — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) October 2, 2020