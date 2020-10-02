Wrestling Personalities React To Donald Trump Having Covid-19

Early Friday morning, U.S. President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump announced that himself along with First Lady Melania tested positive for Covid-19.
Several wrestling personalities have reacted to the news:
So I wake up and find out the world will be quieter, prettier, and less aggravating for a couple of weeks. Let's do all we can to make this permanent and give 2020 a much better end than it's beginning. And hide the bleach just in case.#KarmaIsWonderful
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 2, 2020
@ValVenisEnt: Fuck off with the "Trump should have wore a mask." MASKS DONT WORK!!!!! EVERYONE HAS BEEN WEARING MASKS AND YET PEOPLE STILL GET COVID. ITS A VIRUS. AINT NO MASK GONNA STOP ITS SPREAD!!!!
— Val Venis #DigiByte🍁🐐 (@ValVenisEnt) October 2, 2020
how you test positive with a hoax? pic.twitter.com/zEjM8haEtM
— nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) October 2, 2020
Don’t you worry @realDonaldTrump “it will magically disappear. It will be like a miracle. You just watch and see. Believe me, Believe me!” –@POTUS #DonaldTrump #COVID19 #PresidentTrump #Trump #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/6bWdP9WREc
— Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) October 2, 2020
Bro if you didn’t take the test, you wouldn’t test positive!
— Ryan Nemeth (@HotYoungBriley) October 2, 2020
So NOW it's called "COVID"? https://t.co/pdYXMyvRA1
— Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@RRWWE) October 2, 2020