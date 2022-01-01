Wrestling Personalities React To The Passing of Actress Betty White

Just a few weeks short of her 100th birthday, TMZ.com reports that actress and comedian Betty White passed away on Friday at the age of 99. White has a tie-in with wrestling as she was a guest host on WWE RAW in 2014. On that night, White appeared in front of fans with the Big Show which you can see in the video below:

Here are some reactions to White’s death from people in the wrestling industry:

Life is cruel. Betty White would have been 100 years old on January 17th. Instead she passed away on new years eve at 99. Not even allowed to see the new year. But we got decades of awesome entertainment. What a wonderful woman. Betty White. Rest comfortably. — MVP (@The305MVP) December 31, 2021

Really 2021… really … 😭😭😭RIP Betty White 🖤 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 31, 2021

I hope that the people who were lucky enough to be close to her are doing alright. Call your loved ones and let them know what they mean to you. #BettyWhite — Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 31, 2021