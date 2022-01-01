Wrestling Personalities React To The Passing of Actress Betty White

Just a few weeks short of her 100th birthday, TMZ.com reports that actress and comedian Betty White passed away on Friday at the age of 99. White has a tie-in with wrestling as she was a guest host on WWE RAW in 2014. On that night, White appeared in front of fans with the Big Show which you can see in the video below:

Here are some reactions to White’s death from people in the wrestling industry:

