Wrestling Promoter Comments On WWE Rejecting One Of Roman Reigns’ Cousins

MLW CEO Court Bauer recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer discussed Roman Reigns’ cousin Jacob Fatu being rejected by WWE:

“People forget he had like three or four tryouts at WWE PC [Performance Center]. They didn’t sign him. Now, everyone’s like, ‘He should go to WWE.’ There’s a reason the dude keeps re-upping with us. This is the system that has figured it out. We found him, and he found himself.”

“He has all the love for his family [The Bloodline] and what they’re doing there [in WWE], but he’s enjoying his time in MLW. If you’re finding him on MLW, support the company that gave him that spotlight. Don’t try to fancy book something, when the machine there [in WWE] didn’t get it, didn’t see it. So, support where he is and where he is thriving.”

Fatu is the son of Sam Fatu aka The Tonga Kid.