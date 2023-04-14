Wrestling Reporter Fires Back At Dax Harwood’s Criticism Of His CM Punk-The Elite Coverage

Dax Harwood of FTR discussed the CM Punk backstage brawl with The Elite on one of his podcasts in March, bringing up wrestling reporters like Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com.

Harwood said, “All these journalists who are telling you a story, right? They’re telling you a story from their living room, or from their studio. Or wherever it is that they record their f*cking gimmicks. They’re not in the locker room. The people that are telling them, they’re the ones who are spinning the story. These people don’t see it first-hand. They don’t know if I’ve complained. They don’t know what happened with CM Punk and The Elite. They don’t really know. They know what they’ve been told.”

During Wrestling Observer Live, Alvarez responded to Harwood.

Alvarez said, “I think he’s trying to create in the minds of fans this idea that I don’t like them. And I don’t know why, because I’ve never been anything but complimentary. But the funny thing is, the more he goes on with this, he doesn’t like me, and he’s got a problem with me. And this is like, I’m having a problem with this now, which I never had before. What do I have to do with anything? What do I have to do with any of this? I’m also upset that I have to hear, oh, ‘it’s Bryan and Dave [Meltzer]’s fault that this happened.’ No, you know what? It’s not my fault. Anything that’s happened that’s caused an issue isn’t my fault. If you did an Instagram post and then I reported on it and then there was heat or you got mad or somebody, that’s not my fault. I didn’t write the Instagram post. I didn’t punch anybody in the locker room. I didn’t get in a fight. I didn’t do any of that.

If you’re upset that something happened that I reported or Dave reported, you know what the problem is? The problem is the fact that it happened. That’s the problem. So I’m about done with it, and I’m about done with hearing that it’s my fault. I’m just telling people what happened. That’s it. I’m not picking sides. I’m not trying to start a fight. For weeks now, I’ve been having to hear this, and I’ve been trying to just stay out of it.”