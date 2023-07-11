Wrestling Revolver Announces Jon Moxley’s Return For Next Month

The leader of the Blackpool Combat Club is coming to Dayton, Ohio next month.

The Wrestling Revolver promotion announced on Tuesday that Jon Moxley will be making his promotional return at the company’s upcoming WR: Heat ‘Em Up 2023 event on Thursday, August 3 at the Calumet Center in Dayton, OH.

“BREAKING: Signed for 8/3 Revolver HEAT [in] Dayton, OH. LIVE on Fite TV + The RETURN of Jon Moxley,” the announcement began. “Also: Matt Cardona, Alex Shelley, Lio Rush, Masha Slamovich, Max the Impaler + more!”

