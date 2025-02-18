Wrestling REVOLVER Heading To Richmond, IN On April 12

Wrestling REVOLVER recently announced that they will return to Richmond, Indiana, on Saturday, April 12th, for an event called Unreal.
The event will be held at the Wayne County Fairgrounds and will air live on TrillerTV+. More information will be announced soon.
[BREAKING]
*NEW SHOW ALERT*
Revolvers returns to RICHMOND, IN on Saturday, April 12th!
“UNREAL”
Wayne Co. Fairgrounds
LIVE on @FiteTV+
Tickets go on sale: Tue, Feb 18th at 8pmET
🎟️ https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e pic.twitter.com/Bi6KiFCuzL
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) February 14, 2025