Wrestling Revolver Now Part Of FITE+ Subscription Service

FITE is loading up its premium service with top indy promotions.

Wrestling Revolver has announced that they are latest indy promotion to join the FITE + subscription service.

🚨BREAKING🚨 @PWRevolver JOINS @FiteTV+! For ONLY $4.99 you get: – All REVOLVER LIVE PPV Events & Past REVOLVER shows! Subscribe TODAY at: https://t.co/34Fwzz7iaV pic.twitter.com/E9aoSZudx6 — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) November 1, 2022

All Wrestling Revolver live PPV events and past shows will be available exclusively on FITE +.

Wrestling Revolver owner and Impact Wrestling superstar Sami Callihan expressed his excitement about the partnership with FITE +:

Top names have appeared on Wrestling Revolver events including Jon Moxley, Trey Miguel, Mike Bailey, Rich Swann, Josh Alexander, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland more.

Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro have also joined the FITE + subscription service and more promotions are expected to be announced soon.