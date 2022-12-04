Wrestling Revolver Season Finale Results (12/3/22): KENTA vs. Mike Bailey

On December 3rd, the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa was the location for Wrestling Revolver’s “Season Finale” event.

Sami Callihan, who is the owner of Wrestling Revolver, put together an incredible card which featured an international dream match as well as 3 first time ever matches.

Major stars from NJPW, AEW and IMPACT Wrestling including Jon Moxley, KENTA, Mike Bailey, Rey Fenix, Rich Swann, Sw3rve Strickland, Alex Shelley, Masha Slamovich and Steve Maclin were all on the show.

In a highly anticipated match, NJPW superstar KENTA went one on one against IMPACT Wrestling’s ‘Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Every Wrestling Revolver title was on the line during this event.

Wrestling Revolver ” Season Finale” aired live on FITE +.

Here are the full results and highlights for Wrestling Revolver “Season Finale”:

