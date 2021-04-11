Wrestling Stars Congratulate Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks

Several pro wrestling stars have congratulated Sasha Banks and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on their big WrestleMania 37 Night One main event.

We noted before at this link how Becky Lynch congratulated the two. Below are more reactions from stars like Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai, Carmella, Thea Trinidad, Big Swole, Eddie Kingston, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins and others:

Amazing show 1st night of #WrestleMania What a great main event!!!! Congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE !!!🙌🏻✨✨✨ Of course I respect @SashaBanksWWE too. 💙 — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 11, 2021

This Is Awesome!!! Huge congrats to @BiancaBelairWWE I’m already ready for the rematch!! ✨ So proud of the history her and @SashaBanksWWE made tonight!!! Icons! https://t.co/zQrFNn3nAi — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 11, 2021

What an AMAZING night one of #WrestleMania 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Can’t wait to see what other surprises night two will have in store!!!! @WWE — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) April 11, 2021

Literally crying right now!!!!@BiancaBelairWWE vs @SashaBanksWWE was match of the night!!!! Soo happy!!! — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) April 11, 2021

LOVE TO SEE IT 💪🏾 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 11, 2021