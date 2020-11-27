Wrestling TV Ratings Delayed Due To Thanksgiving

– This week’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite ratings are delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The numbers will be released some time on Monday morning. The ratings for this week’s SmackDown on FOX episode will also be delayed. The numbers for SmackDown will be released next Tuesday morning.
