Wrestling Veteran Believes Bray Wyatt’s Storyline is “Dragging Down LA Knight”

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette discussed Bray Wyatt’s segment with LA Knight from the December 16th, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Cornette said, “People have been saying the guy can talk, the guy can work or whatever. He can talk. The problem is he never got to the point. And we haven’t seen him wrestle so we don’t know if he can work. And we don’t know what the f**k is going on here or give a sh*t at this point and it’s dragging LA Knight down now with him. What do people like about this?”

You can check out a clip from the podcast below: