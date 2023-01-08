Wrestling Veteran Hopes the Ronda Rousey “Experiment” in WWE is Over

Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title on December 30th, 2022, right after Rousey successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez.

Rrestling veteran Jim Cornette discussed the title change on his podcast.

“If Ronda Rousey did not have the name and reputation that she had from the MMA world or UFC, she wouldn’t be on television. There Charlotte’s a star and then there’s Ronda.”

“Hopefully, is this the end of the Rousey experiment? Ronda Rousey wanted to be a wrestler until she got a little taste of it. She wasn’t even a full-time wrestler. The first run, okay. Then she goes to have kids and raise goats. And I’m not even kidding folks, look it up.”

You can check out a clip from the podcast below: