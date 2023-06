The pro wrestling world has lost another one.

“The Gambler” Jeff Gann has passed away, according to a report at PWInsider.com.

Women’s wrestling legend Susan Green confirmed Gann’s death, however not many details regarding his passing are available at this time.

Gann is a former WCW star that worked matches against notable names such as Chris Jericho, Eddie Guerrero and others.

Rest in peace to the wrestling veteran and our condolences go out to the family and friends of Jeff Gann.