Wrestling World React to the Death of Jay Briscoe

Tributes are pouring in from all over the wrestling world in response to the tragic news that Jay Briscoe, one-half of the current Ring Of Honor World Tag Team Champions, has died at the age of 38.

Briscoe died 38 days into his 13th reign as Ring Of Honor World Tag Team Champion alongside his brother Mark. On December 10th, the duo defeated FTR for the titles in a brutal Dog Collar match at ROH Final Battle to complete their classic trilogy.

Several wrestlers reacted to the news on Twitter, and here are some of their comments:

Vic Joseph sends prayers to Jay Brisco's family on NXT. pic.twitter.com/DLutjuQjHG — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) January 18, 2023

An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 18, 2023

On behalf of the @WWENXT community, I would like to express our condolences to the Briscoe family for their loss. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 18, 2023

I didn’t interact much with him, but upon meeting Jay I instantly understood something about him…his family was his everything. All the love in the world to them this evening. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2023

I'm deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Jay Briscoe. He was always the kindest to me during my time in ROH. My heart goes out to the entire family. I don't have the right words but I just wanted to say that he was such a good man. 💔 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 18, 2023

I’m so sorry to hear about Jay Briscoe. To all my friends who were close to him, to all his fans, and to his family, I’m sending you so much strength and love. ❤️ #DemBoys — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 18, 2023

I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay. — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) January 18, 2023

I’m doing ok. Thanks everyone for checking on me. I love you, Jay. pic.twitter.com/ijE09akNeT — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you.#RIPJayBriscoe pic.twitter.com/6ZxNfgPcmw — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 18, 2023

I cannot even begin to process this right now. I loved everything about my friend Jay Briscoe. His passion. His drive. His presence. Our wars in the ring. Most importantly, how much he loved his family. I am literally sick to my stomach… pic.twitter.com/XNK5ZHlqxu — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 18, 2023

I dont know what to say. I really love you kid. Great wrestler. Better family man. Condolences to your entire family. 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/umMP2uPX7J — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 18, 2023

RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso.🙏@SussexCoChicken #DemBoyz — The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was a wonderful human being and he loved his family so much. So much. He was so proud of them. Rest with God my friend. — DIJAK (@TBARRetribution) January 18, 2023

Devastating news. My heart breaks for Jay Briscoe’s family. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 18, 2023