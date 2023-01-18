Wrestling World React to the Death of Jay Briscoe

Tributes are pouring in from all over the wrestling world in response to the tragic news that Jay Briscoe, one-half of the current Ring Of Honor World Tag Team Champions, has died at the age of 38.

Briscoe died 38 days into his 13th reign as Ring Of Honor World Tag Team Champion alongside his brother Mark. On December 10th, the duo defeated FTR for the titles in a brutal Dog Collar match at ROH Final Battle to complete their classic trilogy.

Several wrestlers reacted to the news on Twitter, and here are some of their comments:

