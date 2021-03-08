Wrestling World Reacts To The Major Pyro Botch At The End Of AEW Revolution

As seen during the AEW Revolution main event, there was a major botch during the Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley match. After the “Exploding Barbed Wire” match, the pyrotechnics didn’t go off as planned. Following the show, Bully Ray, Miro, Tommy Dreamer, and Shotzi Blackheart all took to Twitter to comment.
For those unaware, the ring was supposed to explode but instead we got sparker-like pyro after there was a massive failure by the pyro company AEW uses. During Tony Khan’s post-show press conference with the media, it seemed like he was leaning towards making a storyline out of it, saying Kenny Omega wrote the “blueprint” for the match with a crayon and there would be a follow-up on this Wednesday’s Dynamite broadcast.
Anyways, you can check out some of the reactions below:
Lmao @KennyOmegamanX is such a bad engineer! #AEWRevolution
“The only thing they remember, is the finish.”
Vincent Kennedy McMahon@BustedOpenRadio #AEWRevolution
This was the blueprint made by @KennyOmegamanX what the hell type of explosion did you expect
Also for conspiracy people
I blame @TheDonCallis #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/tfC5CPVhMl
Tune in tomorrow night at 8PM EST for an explosive new episode of @WWE Monday Night RAW on the @USA_Network!#RETRIBUTION
.@JonMoxley didn’t regain the belt tonight but he regained a friend in Eddie Kingston! King came to save Mox from the final blast, which wasn’t enough to keep Mox & Eddie down for good!
“Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a b____, but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a s___!” pic.twitter.com/AHJCYVu3pw
