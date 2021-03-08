Wrestling World Reacts To The Major Pyro Botch At The End Of AEW Revolution

As seen during the AEW Revolution main event, there was a major botch during the Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley match. After the “Exploding Barbed Wire” match, the pyrotechnics didn’t go off as planned. Following the show, Bully Ray, Miro, Tommy Dreamer, and Shotzi Blackheart all took to Twitter to comment.

For those unaware, the ring was supposed to explode but instead we got sparker-like pyro after there was a massive failure by the pyro company AEW uses. During Tony Khan’s post-show press conference with the media, it seemed like he was leaning towards making a storyline out of it, saying Kenny Omega wrote the “blueprint” for the match with a crayon and there would be a follow-up on this Wednesday’s Dynamite broadcast.

Anyways, you can check out some of the reactions below:

“The only thing they remember, is the finish.” Vincent Kennedy McMahon@BustedOpenRadio #AEWRevolution — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 8, 2021

This was the blueprint made by @KennyOmegamanX what the hell type of explosion did you expect

Also for conspiracy people

I blame @TheDonCallis #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/tfC5CPVhMl — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 8, 2021

Tune in tomorrow night at 8PM EST for an explosive new episode of @WWE Monday Night RAW on the @USA_Network!#RETRIBUTION — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) March 8, 2021