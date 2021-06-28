Writer Kenice Mobley Shares Harassing Message From A WWE Fan

As PWMania.com previously reported, writer Kenice Mobley was recently hired by WWE only to be let go after she admitted that WWE did not require her to know anything about wrestling. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote that people in WWE were “embarrassed” about Mobley’s comments being said publicly because it made “WWE to the outside world look ‘blindingly stupid.’”

Mobley made her social media accounts private to followers only but a fan was able to grab a screenshot from her Instagram story. It appears that fans have been harassing her since her comments went public with Mobley sharing the following e-mail from a WWE fan…

“How ignorant can you be? You get hired yo work for one of the most respectable companies an you admit to knowing shit about the product. DUMB BITCH.”