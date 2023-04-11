WWE 1990s Attitude Era Mini Bobble Box Set Released By FOCO

FOCO’s latest bobblehead release features a 1990s Attitude Era Mini Bobble Box Set.

The box set features 8 of the greatest wrestlers from the 1990s including Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Kane, Rikishi, Chyna, Mankind, and X-Pac.

Each bobblehead has the wrestler in an action pose wearing their signature outfit from the era atop a stage themed base. Their names are displayed in front with a thematic image on the back. They are packaged individually in a red WWE box and stand at 4in tall.

The set is limited to 360 units and retails for $190.

You can pre-order the bobblehead box set at this link.

FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 20 years in the industry. The company’s always-growing product lines includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 200 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties such as Nickelodeon, Peanuts, and WWE.