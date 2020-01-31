WWE 205 Live Matches Announced For Tonight

WWE NXT Superstars Angel Garza, Tyler Breeze, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde and Danny Burch have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

Garza, who just dropped the NXT Cruiserweight Title to NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin at WWE Worlds Collide in the Fatal 4 Way with Travis Banks and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on Saturday night, will go up against Breeze in tonight’s main event.

Wilde vs. Mendoza and Burch vs. The Brian Kendrick were also announced for tonight’s show.

Below is WWE’s announcement for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode, which will air live on the WWE Network from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air: