WWE 205 Live Matches For Friday Announced

WWE has announced two matches for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network, which was reportedly taped last Friday at the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The first match will see WWE NXT Superstars do battle as Joaquin Wilde looks to rebound against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. 205 Live Superstar Tony Nese vs. NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan was also announced.

Below is WWE’s announcement on tomorrow’s 205 Live episode: