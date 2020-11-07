WWE 205 Live News And Videos For This Week, Next Week’s Main Event

Next Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network will be the special 205th episode. WWE has announced a Fatal 5 Way match for next Friday’s show, with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. The title match will be announced for a later date.

The graphic for the match, seen below, features 11 Superstars. Those Superstars are The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh), Ashante “Thee” Adonis, August Grey, Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, The Brian Kendrick, Curt Stallion, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Chase Parker, Matt Martel. There’s no word yet on the 5 Superstars that will compete in next week’s main event, but WWE should confirm the participants soon. They will be picked from the 10 potential challengers seen in the promotional graphic.

Escobar appeared in a promo for this week’s 205 Live and talked about how he’s defeated every challenger, but is always ready for new opponents. He noted that he spoke with NXT General Manager William Regal about giving multiple cruiserweights an opportunity, and the Fatal 5 Way for the future title shot was made. The leader of Legado del Fantasma wished the participants good luck, and warned the winner to always watch his bad.

205 Live will celebrate another milestone later this month as the show begins its fifth year with the November 27 episode. 205 Live first premiered back on November 29, 2016. After undergoing a few changes over the years, the show is currently operated under the NXT umbrella, with Regal serving as the General Manager. The NXT creative team even runs the 205 Live show each week, and episodes are taped after NXT shows on Wednesdays, to air on Fridays, from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

In other news for WWE 205 Live, Mansoor’s undefeated streak is continuing. This week’s 205 Live opener saw the Saudi Superstar defeat Adonis with his Electric Chair finisher. Adonis tried for a handshake before the match, but Mansoor disrespected him and knocked his hand away. Mansoor ended up shaking hands with Adonis after the match. While Mansoor lost several NXT live event matches since debuting with WWE in September 2018, he’s only lost one NXT TV match since the big 50-Man Battle Royal win at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 from his home country of Saudi Arabia, which was an August 2019 match with Damian Priest. Mansoor has been undefeated in NXT live events, WWE Crown Jewel events from Saudi Arabia, NXT TV shows, and 205 Live TV shows since September 20, 2019. He made his 205 Live debut on November 8, 2019 and defeated Kendrick, winning 9 other 205 Live matches since then.

Below are clips from this week’s 205 Live show, which featured Mansoor defeating Adonis in the opener, plus Daivari and Nese going over Stallion and Grey in the main event after Daivari hit Grey with his golden chain before Nese rolled Grey for the pin: