WWE 205 Live News For Tonight

A new WWE NXT Superstar is scheduled to debut on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode. Tonight’s 205 Live show will feature Erica Yan debuting against Valentina Feroz.

Yan was signed back in the July WWE Performance Center Class that also included Ru Feng and Dante Chen. Yan, also known as Jie Yin, is a Chinese athlete with a background in CrossFit. She was a champion indoor rower in China, and also placed second in the CrossFit China Open, and competed in the Asia CrossFit Championship. Feroz currently has worked several NXT and 205 Live TV matches since the summer. She has worked four 205 Live matches since making her purple brand debut on August 27 – a win over Katrina Cortez, a win over Amari Miller, a loss to Miller, then a win with Miller over Cortez and Yulisa Leon. You can see photos from Yan’s first NXT photo shoot below.

A Championship Contender match has also been announced for tonight’s show. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong will go up against Feng in a non-title match. Feng will earn a future title shot if he can defeat Strong. Feng debuted back on the October 19 edition of NXT, losing to Tony D’Angelo. He then lost to Xyon Quinn on the October 29 edition of 205 Live. Since winning the strap from Kushida on September 21, Strong has retained the title over Grayson Waller, then won two non-title matches over Odyssey Jones.

Tonight’s WWE 205 Live will also see Jacket Time’s Kushida and Ikemen Jiro go up against James Drake and Zack Gibson of The Grizzled Young Veterans.