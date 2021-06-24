WWE 205 Live Preview For This Week

Two first-time-ever singles matches have been announced for Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network. August Grey will go up against Grayson Waller, while Ikemen Jiro will face Ariya Daivari.

Waller (fka Matty Wahlberg) debuted earlier this month with a win over Sunil Singh. He then defeated Asher Hale last week. Grey has won his last four matches on 205 Live. Jiro has won two 205 Live tag team matches since debuting in early May, and lost one WWE NXT match, but he won his singles debut over Tony Nese last Friday night.