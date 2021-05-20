WWE 205 Live Preview For This Week (5/20)

WWE has announced a tag team match and a singles match for this week’s 205 Live.

Newcomer Ikemen Jiro (fka Sojiru “Ikemen” Higuchi) will team with August Grey to take on The Bollywood Boyz, while newcomers Ari Sterling (fka Alex Zayne) and Asher Hale (fka Anthony Henry) will do battle against each other.

Hale made his company on the May 4 WWE NXT show with a loss to Cameron Grimes. He then made his 205 Live debut on May 14, defeating Ariya Daivari. Sterling debuted for WWE on the May 7 205 Live show, with a win over Samir Singh. He returned to action last Friday, losing to Tony Nese. Jiro made his company debut on the May 7 205 Live episode, teaming with Grey to defeat Daivari and Nese.

Sterling tweeted this week and revealed how last Friday’s loss to Tony Nese left him with multiple bruises on his body and a shoe print above his eye. He posted the following-