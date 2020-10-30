WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight (10/30)

Two matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Recent WWE Performance Center recruit and former EVOLVE star Curt Stallion will be back in action this week as he faces Ariya Daivari. Stallion made his official WWE debut on October 16, defeating Daivari by DQ in his $10,000 Dinero’s Division Challenge. Stallion then lost to Tony Nese on last week’s show.

Also on tonight’s show, The Brian Kendrick will team with Mansoor to face Matt Martel and Chase Parker of Ever-Rise. Mansoor defeated Kendrick in singles action last week. As seen below, WWE tweeted a backstage segment with Kendrick, Mansoor and Ever-Rise to set up tonight’s tag team match.

Here is the backstage segment with Ever-Rise, Mansoor and Kendrick: