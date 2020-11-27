WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight (11/27)

Two singles matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center. New #1 contender Curt Stallion will go up against Raul Mendoza, who is standing up for his Legado del Fantasma leader, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. August Grey vs. Ariya Daivari will also take place on tonight’s cruiserweight show.

Stay tuned for news from tonight’s WWE 205 Live show. Below are WWE’s announcements on Grey vs. Daivari and Stallion vs. Mendoza, plus a backstage video for Stallion vs. Mendoza: