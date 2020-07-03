WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight

WWE has announced Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. jobbers Liam Gray and Leon Ruff for 205 Live tonight on the WWE Network. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will be with Mendoza and Wilde. Isaiah Scott vs. Matt Martel was also announced for tonight.

Here is the full announcement for 205 tonight:

See Legado del Fantasma, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in action on 205 Live

Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde will be in action for the first time since joining Legado del Fantasma this Friday night on 205 Live, while Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will look to pick up yet another “W.”

Santos Escobar has quickly asserted his dominance since becoming NXT Cruiserweight Champion and revealing his new identity. Now it’s time to see what the rest of Legado del Fantasma is capable of, as Escobar’s understudies, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, square off with Leon Ruff and Liam Gray.

Mendoza and Wilde will be in action for the first time in three months and are preapring for this Wednesday’s Six-Man Tag Team Match, which pits Legado del Fantasma against Drake Maverick and Breezango at The Great American Bash on NXT. Mendoza and Wilde have also shown new demeanors since joining up with Escobar and have been instrumental in savage attacks of Maverick. Will we see a similar change in the ring?

Meanwhile, up-and-comers Ruff and Gray are looking to make a name for themselves — and what better way to do it than at Legado del Fantasma’s expense?

Elsewhere, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will look to continue his hot streak when he takes on one-half of Ever-Rise, Matt Martel.

After turning heads in the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament, “Swerve” hasn’t slowed down one bit on the purple brand and prevailed in a classic over Tony Nese last week.

Martel and tag team partner Chase Parker are still trying to find their footing as a team. A singles victory over the red-hot “Swerve,” who is looking to move on to new opponents after taking down The Premiere Athlete, would no doubt help them find momentum.

Catch it all this Friday night at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network!