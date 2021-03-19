WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight (3/19)

WWE has announced two matches to air on the first WWE 205 Live episode to air on Peacock.

Tonight’s show will feature Jake Atlas vs. Tony Nese. Nese and Atlas have been feuding for several weeks now and Atlas recently teamed with August Grey for a loss to Nese and Ariya Daivari. The storyline is that Nese is not happy with Atlas trying to “play hero” of the brand.

Daivari vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis has also been announced for tonight’s show. Adonis is going into tonight’s show with a five-match winning streak on 205 Live. Daivari is looking to bounce back from a loss to Grey on last week’s show.

Stay tuned for more on WWE 205 Live. The show will air at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.