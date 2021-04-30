WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight (4/30)

Two tag team matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network. The Bollywood Boyz will face Jake Atlas and August Grey, while Ever-Rise will face veteran 205 Live Superstars Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

Here is WWE’s announcement for tonight’s show-

Pair of thrilling tag team bouts set for 205 Live

If you’re up for a pair of edge-of-your-seat tag team matches, don’t even think about missing this week’s edition of 205 Live, which will play host to Jake Atlas and August Grey battling The Bollywood Boyz, as well as Ever-Rise tangling with Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

Throughout several battles both as tag team partners and as opponents over the past few months, Jake Atlas and August Grey have seemingly built a healthy respect for one another. And though they may seem like a bit of an odd pairing, sound teamwork will be a must when they join forces for a tag team bout against 205 Live veterans The Bollywood Boyz.

In recent weeks, Daivari has been hellbent on convincing Grey to embrace underhanded tactics, but he and Tony Nese will need to focus on the task at hand when they collide with Ever-Rise.

In fact, just last month, Chase Parker teamed up with Sunil Singh in the latest iteration of “Bolly-Rise” and scored a tag team victory against The Premier Athlete and The Persian Lion. Can Parker and Matt Martel pull off another win against The 205 Live OGs? Will “Bolly-Rise” will earn the clean sweep tonight in their two matches?

Tune in for 205 Live this Friday at 10/9 C, streaming on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!