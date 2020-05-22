WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight (5/22)

Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network will feature a rematch from Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode as Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch take on Ever-Rise – Matt Martel and Chase Parker. Lorcan and Burch easily defeated Ever-Rise on Wednesday’s show.

205 Live will also feature Tyler Breeze vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott tonight at 10pm ET after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

205 Live is the most exciting hour on television, and the purple brand seems certain to live up to its moniker when it plays host to a pair of potential barnburners tonight.

Tyler Breeze and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will collide in singles action, while Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch are once again primed to slug it out with Ever-Rise.

Both Breeze and “Swerve” have remained in the NXT Cruiserweight Title conversation since coming to 205 Live, but “Swerve” is looking to regain his confidence after going 1-2 in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Tournament en route to being eliminated during the Group Matches.

Breeze, meanwhile, is fresh off of last week’s win against Tehuti Miles and looking to pick up a second consecutive victory.

Lorcan & Burch consistently bring a mean “1-2” punch to the squared circle, and they got the better of Chase Parker & Matt Martel on the May 20 edition of NXT with an impressive victory. After the bout, Lorcan & Burch mocked Imperium’s signature pose, but before they can target the new NXT Tag Team Champions, they’ll have their hands full in a rematch against Parker & Martel, who are seeking a signature victory en route to climbing the tag team ranks.

Don’t miss these two critical matches on 205 Live, The Most Exciting Hour on Television, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming exclusively on WWE Network!