WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight (6/12)

WWE has announced two big matches for tonight’s new episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network. Chase Parker and Matt Martel of Ever-Rise will go up against EVOLVE stars Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff, who have been used as WWE enhancement talents earlier this year. The six-man main event will see Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott go up against Tehuti Miles, Tony Nese and Jack Gallagher.