WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight (6/26)

The feud between Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tony Nese will continue on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode. WWE just announced that Swerve vs. Nese will take place on tonight’s 205 Live show, which airs on the WWE Network after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air. It was previously reported that this week’s 205 Live episode will feature just one match. The episode was reportedly taped earlier this afternoon at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. WWE has not announced any other bouts for tonight.
