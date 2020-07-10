WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight (7/10)

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will face Oney Lorcan in a non-title match on 205 Live tonight. Tehuti Miles vs. Mansoor will also air.

Here is WWE’s announcement on the episode-

205 Live to feature a pair of exciting singles matchups

205 Live is set for a pair of thrilling singles bouts tonight, as NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar of Legado del Fantasma will tangle with Oney Lorcan, while Mansoor is slated to battle Tehuti Miles.

Backed by Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, Escobar has carried himself with an unmatched swagger ever since claiming the NXT Cruiserweight Title in a thrilling eight-Superstar tournament and removing his mask to reveal his true identity to the world. He has been virtually untouchable since earning the championship, but he is sure to be in for a fight tonight, as Lorcan is never shy about letting the fists fly once the bell rings. Lorcan, however, is still recovering from a grueling NXT singles bout against Timothy Thatcher, who defeated The Boston Brawler and seemingly attempted to break his arm in the aftermath. How will that affect tonight’s matchup?

Mansoor, who has defeated Cesaro and Dolph Ziggler in singles matches and claimed a victory in a 51-Man Battle Royal, is making his return to the purple brand for a head-on collision with Miles. Mansoor has not competed since February, and his skills will be put to an immediate test against Miles, who has a victory over Danny Burch to his credit. Miles has become a mainstay on the purple brand and will undoubtedly look to make a statement at Mansoor’s expense.

Don’t miss what is sure to be a night of incredible action on 205 Live, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network tonight at 10/9 C!