WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight (7/31)

WWE has just announced that Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of NXT’s Legado Del Fantasma stable will team up to face Tony Nese and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on tonight’s 205 Live episode.

Here is WWE’s full preview for tonight-

Scott and Nese to pair up for tag team collision with Wilde and Mendoza

Whether he wants an ally or not, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has seemingly found one in Tony Nese.

After recently coming to the aid of his former rival and challenging Ever-Rise to an impromptu tag team match, The Premier Athlete gelled seamlessly with “Swerve” to pick up an impressive win against Chase Parker and Matt Martel.

While Scott certainly still seems a bit suspicious of his supposed newfound ally, he will once again join forces with Nese for a tag team match against another pair of common enemies, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma.

And as Scott recently pointed out, he is the only Superstar to defeat new NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar since the leader of Legado del Fantasma debuted in WWE.

Can Scott strengthen his cause for an NXT Cruiserweight Title bout by picking up a tag team win against Escobar’s henchmen, or will Legado del Fantasma continue to dominate 205 Live and NXT?

